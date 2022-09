From Galway Bay FM news – Domino’s Pizza is creating 1,000 new jobs in Ireland, including 30 in Galway.

The pizza chain has launched a recruitment drive in order to meet an expected increase in demand, during the World Cup in November.

The 30 local jobs will be across Domino’s two stores – on Prospect Hill and the Old Seamus Quirke road.

Chief Executive of the company’s Irish arm, Scott Bush, says some of the jobs will be seasonal, but there will be opportunities to progress:

Photo – Dominos