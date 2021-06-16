Dominick Street Upper to be included in outdoor dining plans

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been announced that Dominick Street Upper will be included in outdoor dining plans.

It follows controversy over the exclusion of Dominick Street Upper and Lower from pedestrianisation plans, due to concerns over access for emergency services.

However progress has been made following ongoing discussions between Galway City Council, the HSE, Gardaí and Galway Fire and Rescue Service.

Outdoor dining plans have been in place since June 7th in key areas across the city – such as Woodquay, Raven’s Terrace, Salthill and William Street West.

The areas are closed off to traffic in the evening time to allow people to drink and eat outdoors in accordance with current public health guidelines.

However, Domnick Street Upper and Lower were controversially excluded from the scheme – this was due to objections from emergency services, who had concerns over access.

Galway City Council has now confirmed that outdoor dining measures will be introduced at Dominick Street Upper from this Friday.

The street will be closed to traffic every evening between 6PM and 11PM, between Dominick Street Lower and William Street West.

A range of safety tests have been carried out in advance of the measures being put in place to ensure that access remains available to emergency vehicles at all times.

The local authority adds the measure will be assessed throughout the summer and alterations will be made as appropriate to respond to concerns and issues that may arise.