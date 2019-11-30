Domestic violence awareness campaign to get underway in Galway next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major domestic violence awareness campaign aimed at young men is to get underway in Galway on Monday.

‘Man Up West’ aims to inspire men of all ages to play their role in changing the face of domestic abuse and violence against women.

It’s an initiative of Safe Ireland, who say ‘lad culture’ is a particular issue to young women and is often excused by parents.

The campaign asks men to recognise and speak out against unacceptable behaviour, and highlight that men in the west are taking a stand.

Spokesperson for Safe Ireland Edel Hackett says it’s a positive campaign that’s asking young men to call out so-called lad culture.