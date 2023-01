Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roundstone’s Dog’s Bay has made the list of Ireland’s top beaches as voted by Irish Independent readers

Keem Bay on Achill Island has been named number one, followed by Curracloe in Co Wexford, Inch in Kerry and then Dog’s Bay.

Editor of Outsider.ie, Heather Snelgar, says attitudes towards the beach have changed in recent years.

Photo – Wikimedia Commons