Dog’s Bay beach slips to ‘littered’ in latest IBAL survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – the latest IBAL litter survey has revealed Dog’s Bay beach in Roundstone has slipped to ‘littered’

Meanwhile an improvement was seen at Loughrea lake, with both it and Salthill rated as ‘Clean to European Norms’

Dog”s Bay beach was found to be littered with marine-related items, along with the likes of coffee cups, cigarette butts and plastic bottles.

Nationally, the survey states there’s been 50 per cent rise in clean sites overall, but coastal areas are more littered than towns.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan says there are NO litter blackspots this time: