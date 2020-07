Galway Bay fm newsroom – A dog which was stolen from its owners in Co. Cork has been found by Gardai in Galway.

A Jack Russell Terrier dog was stolen by two men from its home in Youghal on Wednesday morning.

Following an investigation, the two men were traced to an address in Galway and with the assistance of Galway Gardaí, the dog was recovered and reunited with its owners.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the theft.

PHOTO: Recovered dog with Garda.