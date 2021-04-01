Documentation for Inis Oírr pier project to be signed-off in coming weeks

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Documentation for the long awaited Inis Oírr pier project is set to be approved in the coming weeks.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne has received confirmation that the business case for the project is at a very advanced stage and is likely to be finalised and signed off by Minister Heather Humphreys in the next few weeks.

Once the business case is complet, it will then allow Galway County Council to proceed to the tender stage of the process.

It follows progress which was made at a high-level meeting between Minister Humphreys, department officials and island representatives last month.

In 2015 the Government gave a commitment to redevelop the pier under its Capital Investment Plan.

The promised works include the provision of additional berthage, dredging and an extension of the breakwater and the pier.