Doctor who worked at UHG found guilty of professional misconduct

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A doctor who failed to tell the Irish Medical Council he had been struck off the UK’s medical register – and who previously worked at UHG – has been found guilty of professional misconduct.

The IMC’s Fitness to Practice Committee said it was satisfied Dr. Ragheb Nouman had provided information he knew to be untrue while filling out an online application in 2018 to register as a doctor here.

According to the Irish Independent, the Syrian-born medic worked as a locum senior house officer for short periods at many hospitals nationwide, including UHG and University Hospital Mayo.

It’s reported he was struck off the UK medical register in January 2016 for substandard performance and racist abuse.

The Fitness to Practice Committee will now send its findings to the Irish Medical Council to decide on any sanctions to impose on Dr. Nouman.