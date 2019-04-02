Doctor raises concerns about amalgamation of Clifden hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The loss of the Clifden District Hospital services would be a serious blow to Connemara according to a doctor who has been associated with the facility for decades.

Dr John Casey says that he is extremely concerned that a proposed amalgamation of the hospital and the local community nursing home will not be sufficient to address the needs of the community.

Dr John Casey Snr, one of Connemara best known GP’s over the years, served for decades as a joint Medical Officer at the Clifden District Hospital.

