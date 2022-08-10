Doctor “doored” in Salthill appeals for greater awareness of cyclist safety

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city doctor who was “doored” in Salthill while cycling to work says she’s still battered, sore, and a little bit traumatised.

Ciara Curran, a mother of four, was knocked off her bike into oncoming traffic by someone who opened the door of a parked car.

The incident has gone viral – with many highlighting the incident as a perfect example of why we need better cycling infrastructure and greater awareness of cyclist safety.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Dr. Curran says she’s extremely thankful that she escaped serious injury.