Do Not Use Water notice lifted for 40 commercial premises in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

The Do Not Use Notice which affected 40 businesses in the Kilkerrin Park section of Liosbaun Industrial Estate in the city has been lifted

The notice was issued as a precaution 11 days ago following the accidental break of a sewer and watermain located in close proximity to each other which may have resulted in contamination of the drinking water supply.

Forty commercial properties were affected and no other part of the estate or any other area of Galway City was impacted.

Since then Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts worked with colleagues in Galway City Council to resolve the issue

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive they have now lifted the Do Not Use Water Notice