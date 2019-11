Galway Bay fm newsroom – A ‘do not use’ water notice has been issued for 40 commercial premises in the Liosbaun Industrial Estate in the city.

The notice affects the Kilkerrin Park section of the estate and was issued following consultation with the HSE.

Irish Water says it follows the accidental break of a sewer and watermain in close proximity – leading to contamination fears.

Bottled water is being provided in the estate until further notice.