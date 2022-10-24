Do Not Consume water notice lifted in Spiddal

GBFM Newsroom – A six-week Do Not Consume water notice in Spiddal has been lifted.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water says the water is now safe to drink for the majority of customers on the An Spidéal Public Water Supply Scheme.

However, a boil water notice has been issued for those served by the Rossaveal Reservoir while additional remedial works in the area are completed.

The notice for Spiddal was first issued on September 16th due to increased levels of manganese in the supply – and affected around 5,700 people.