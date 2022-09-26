Do Not Consume Water notice for Spiddal area in place until next week

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Irish Water say a Do Not Consume warning for people living in the Spiddal area of Galway will remain in place until next week.

The notice was first issued on September 16th due to increased levels of manganese in the supply and affects around 5,700 people.

The utility says they are currently flushing the Spiddal Public Water network and new samples will be taken early next week to determine if the water is safe to drink.

Officials are advising that boiling the water will not reduce the level of manganese and the water should not be consumed in any form.