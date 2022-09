Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water have issued ‘Do Not Consume’ notices for residents in both Spiddal and Inis Oírr.

Over 5,600 customers are impacted in Spiddal and a further 257 customers in Inis Oírr.

The HSE, Irish Water and county council have given the warning due to elevated levels of manganese in the water supply.

Irish Water are reminding customers on both supplies that this is not a Boil Water Notice.

They are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible.