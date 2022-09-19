Do Not Consume notice lifted for Inis Oírr Public Water Supply Scheme

Do Not Consume Notice lifted with immediate effect for all customers supplied by Inis Oírr Public Water Supply Scheme

Monday, 19 September 2022 – Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Galway County Council can confirm that the Do Not Consume Notice impacting customers supplied by Inis Oírr Public Water Supply Scheme has been lifted with immediate effect and the water is safe to drink.

The notice was issued to protect approximately 257 customers following elevated levels of manganese in the water supply.

Speaking about the lifting of the notice, Dr. Pat O’Sullivan, Irish Water’s Drinking Water Compliance Specialist said:

“Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact this Do Not Consume Notice had on the community and we sincerely regret the inconvenience. Our drinking water compliance and operational experts worked hard to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible. We are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared the information. We would also like to thank Galway County Council and HSE for their input and support throughout the process.”

All consumers on the Inis Oírr Public Water Supply Scheme can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water and the Local Authority/Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

If customers have any queries regarding this Do Not Consume Notice and the lifting of it, they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.