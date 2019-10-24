Division at County Hall as Ballinasloe councillors battle to approve 2020 budget

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been division in County Hall as Ballinasloe area councillors battled to approve their budget for 2020.

The envisaged expenditure for the district will be 7.8 million euro, up two million euro on 2019, however, the district has grown significantly in recent years.

The draft budgetary plan was presented by Head of Finance Ger Mullarkey at a special meeting.

Road funding has increased by 26.4% percent in the new budget, which includes a provison for “Regional Roads General Improvement Works for Bridges”

The biggest drop in funding is for “Operation of Street Cleaning Services,” by over 30 thousand euro.

The decision to adopt the budget was the subject of heated debate with councillors Dermot Connolly, Michael Connolly and Declan Geraghty all voting against.

Councillors Tim Broderick, Aisling Dolan and Peter Keaveney, all voted to adopt the proposed budget and with Tim Broderick serving as chair, he was given the casting vote.

Councillor Michael Connolly said the condition of roads in the district is not acceptable and the money being sent down from the Department is a ‘token gesture’.

Councillor Dermot Connolly described the proposed budget was “totally inadequate,” and said it was time to send a message to the Government that the funding is not acceptable.

MDC chair Tim Broderick said the committee had a responsibility to deliver a budget for the district.