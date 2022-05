Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Road users travelling through Mountbellew are advised that diversions are in place following a road traffic accident this morning.

Gardai are not releasing any details about the vehicles involved or any injuries sustained.

Motorists travelling from the Ballinasloe/Loughrea side into Mountbellew are advised to take the Ballinahattna road to bypass the village.

The diversion will take you out at Milands on the N63.