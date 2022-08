Galway Bay fm newsroom – The M6 Eastbound is closed this morning so essential repairs can be carried out.

The repairs between Junction 14 Ballinasloe and Junction 13 Athlone West were required so that a section of pavement before lane 1 can be reopened to live traffic.

This is due to a recent Road Traffic Collision in the area.

The closure will continue until 9pm this evening with all traffic travelling east diverted.