Diverse programme of events for this year’s Baboró Childrens’ Arts Festival

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 27th annual Baboró International Arts Festival for Children has been launched at an event in Bonham Quay in the city

Companies from all over Europe and Ireland will bring a diverse range of events across dance, drama, circus, spectacle, art and stories to Galway from October 13th

Galway’s theatres, galleries and public spaces will be open for children to explore and play, and to enjoy the many events that will be on offer over the nine days.

Leah Hogarty was at the launch last night and spoke to TG4 kids presenter, Niamh Ní Chroinin, about how Baboró is intergrated the Irish language

To find out more, head over to baboro.ie