Disruptions expected to rail travel from Galway to Dublin over next two weekends

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Those planning on making essential journeys between Galway and Dublin over the two weekends are being advised to expect delays due to engineering works between Hazelhatch and Portarlington this afternoon and tomorrow.

Those travelling on the Dublin Hueston to Galway service tomorrow morning at 8am will be transferred by bus to Portarlington with a train service from Portarlington to Galway at 9.15.

Further delays will happen with the 11.40 Dublin Hueston to Galway and the 11.00 from Galway to Dublin Hueston has been deferred to 11.35.

More significant disruptions are scheduled for the weekend of the 27th and 28th of February due to Engineering Works between Hazelhatch and Sallins.

The list of disruptions and changes to the time table are as follows…

Sunday 21st February

08:00 Dublin Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers from Dublin Heuston to Kildare and Portarlington, train at 09:15 from Portarlington to Galway

11:40 Dublin Heuston to Galway will not serve Clara

11:00 Galway to Dublin Heuston is deferred to 11:35

Saturday 27th February

16.30 Heuston/Galway will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 18.30hrs from Athlone to Galway

17.10 Heuston/Athlone is cancelled

17.30 Heuston/Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 19.40hrs from Athlone to Galway

18.30 Heuston/Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Monasterevin to Portarlington, Tullamore and Athlone, train at 20.45hrs from Athlone to Galway calling additionally at Woodlawn

19.35 Heuston/Galway is cancelled

15.05 Galway/Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston

17.20 Galway/Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston

18.10 Galway/Athlone will not serve Woodlawn and will operate in an altered path

19.20 Galway/Heuston is deferred to 19.35hrs and will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Heuston

Sunday 28th February

08.00 Heuston/Galway will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Kildare, train at 08.55hrs from Kildare to Galway

11.40 Heuston/Galway will not serve Clara and will operate in an altered path

11.00 Galway/Heuston is deferred to 11.35hrs and will operate in an altered path