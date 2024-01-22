Disruption to water supply in Tuam, Claregalway, Oranmore, Athenry and Loughrea areas

There’s disruption to the water supply in the Tuam, Claregalway, Oranmore, Athenry and Loughrea areas due to the power outages caused by the storm.

Residents and businesses from Tuam to Two-Mile-Ditch, Castlegar will experience reduced water pressure or water outage today due to power outages affecting the Knocknacarigeen Reservoir.

The areas affected include Kilbannon, Claregalway, Lackagh, and possibly Oranmore and surrounding areas.

In Loughrea, residents may experience water outages or poor pressure until early afternoon following an overnight power outage.

The areas affected include Tullagh Hill, Athenry Road, Cross St.

Uisce Eireann says once power is restored it takes a number of hours before supply will be restored to all affected areas.