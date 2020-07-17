Disruption to water supply in Glenamaddy area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Areas served by Glenamaddy Public Water Supply including Knockmascahill Group Water Scheme will have their supply restricted from 9pm tonight Friday, 17 July until tomorrow 9am Saturday, 18 July due to a reduction in the quantity of raw water entering the treatment plant.

To safeguard the water supply, Irish Water and Galway County Council are imposing night time restrictions in an effort to build up water reservoir capacity and as a result customers may experience water outages.

This restriction affects the town and the area to the north and east of Glenamaddy crossroads and the Knockmascahill Group Water Scheme. The area south of Glenamaddy towards Kilkerrin will not be affected.

Customers in these areas are asked to conserve water where possible to avoid a disruption in their supplies. Customers should have up to 24 hours’ storage of treated water in their attics and they are urged to continue to follow the HSE Covid-19 guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water and Galway County Council will continue to monitor the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply and will increase production at the plant as soon as it is safe to do so.