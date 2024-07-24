Disruption to water supply in Barna

24 July 2024
~1 minutes read
24 July 2024
~1 minutes read
Two Galway-based businesses have won big at the 4th annual Irish Nails, Brows and Lashes Awards 2024. The Beauty Bar, located in Ballinasloe, was crowned ...
Presentation College Headford is to get four new rooms. The expansion will include two new special needs rooms and a technology room. The project also pla...
Smaller businesses across the county are being placed under unsustainable pressure by increasing levels of “thieving and pilfering”. That was ...
CSO figures, released today, show Galway City Central has the lowest birth rate in the country. Figures measured the number of births registered in local ...