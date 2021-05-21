Disruption to Hospital Services at Portiuncula University Hospital to continue next week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The service disruptions at Portiuncula University Hospital as a result of the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems are expected to continue next week.

CANCELLATIONS

· All outpatient clinics are cancelled.

· All diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments are cancelled.

· Endoscopy services are cancelled.

· All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled.

Patients are asked not to come to the hospital unless contacted. A small number of procedures may go ahead and these patients will be contacted directly.

MATERNITY SERVICES

All maternity services including antenatal scanning are going ahead.

CHEMOTHERAPY

Patients should attend their chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

The Emergency Department is still open for all emergencies. Patients needing urgent care will be prioritised.

Where possible patients should bring their existing patient number or board number with them when they come to the hospital or any letter that they have received from the hospital as this will contain information which will make it easier to find existing medical records. Patients should also bring a current list of medications or prescriptions.

We ask patients to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Ongoing updates on service disruptions will be provided on hse.ie and on saolta.ie.