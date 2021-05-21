Disruption to Hospital Services at Galway University Hospitals to continue next week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The service disruptions at Galway University Hospitals as a result of the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems are expected to continue next week. The following disruptions apply to University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital:

CANCELLATIONS

· All outpatient clinics are cancelled.

· All diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are cancelled.

· Endoscopy services are cancelled.

· All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled

Patients are asked not to come to the hospital unless contacted directly.

MATERNITY SERVICES

All maternity services including antenatal scanning are going ahead.

Women are being contacted directly in relation to their colposcopy appointments.

DIALYSIS

Patients should attend their dialysis appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

CHEMOTHERAPY

Patients who are due to attend the Haematology/Oncology Day Ward for chemotherapy treatment at University Hospital Galway are asked to telephone 091 544890 or 087 9200753 between 9am and 5pm for advice on their appointment. The hospital is trying to accommodate day case chemotherapy where possible.

RADIOTHERAPY

Patients who have questions about their radiotherapy treatment can call the following numbers for advice: 091 542603 (radiotherapy booking) or 091 542607 (nursing) or 091 542523 (admin) between 9am and 4pm.

RAPID ACCESS LUNG SERVICE

Patients who are due to attend the Rapid Access Lung Service at University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital are asked to telephone 087 702 4370 or 087 405 7106 between 9am and 5pm for advice on their appointment.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

The Emergency Department is still open for all emergencies. Patients needing urgent care will be prioritised.

Where possible patients should bring their existing patient number or board number with them when they come to the hospital or any letter that they have received from the hospital as this will contain information which will make it easier to find existing medical records. Patients should also bring a current list of medications or prescriptions.

We ask patients to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Ongoing updates on service disruptions will be provided on hse.ie and on saolta.ie.