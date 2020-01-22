Disruption in store as Galway creches to close on Feb 5 for national march to Dáil Eireann

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Widespread disruption is expected this day fortnight, February 5th, as many creches and pre-schools across the city and county are to close to join a national protest march to Dáil Eireann.

The demonstration is expected to draw thousands of educators, childcare providers and parents to the capital to demand greater investment in childcare services.

At the protest, the Early Years Alliance will be highlighing its election 2020 demands.

These include the development of a funding model that supports affordable and accessible childcare for parents, high quality care for children and sustainability for providers.

Owner and operator of Ballymore Cottage Creche in Craughwell, Mary Delargy, will be one of the Galway providers attending next month’s protest.

