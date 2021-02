print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Disposable incomes per person in Galway dropped by 7% over a 10 year period.

According to the latest CSO figures, individual incomes fell from an average of €20,717 in 2008 to €19,226 in 2018.

Galway is one of only nine counties in which disposable incomes fell over the period.

Nationwide average incomes per person fell by just 2% between 2008 and 2018.

Meanwhile, average individual incomes increased by almost 18% in Dublin and 17% in Kildare from 2009 to 2018.