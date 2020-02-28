Disposable income on the rise for Galway residents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Disposable income is on the rise in Galway according to new figures from the CSO.

The figures released today show an increase of several hundred euro in disposable income per person in Galway.

In 2017, the disposable income for an average Galway person was 18,990 euro, while in 2018 it had risen to over 19,300.

However, Galway is still far behind Dublin, where the average person has an annual figure of almost 24 thousand euro in disposable income.

Nationally, Donegal had the lowest disposable income per person of just over 15,600.