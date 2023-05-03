Disparity between private and state-funded nursing home fees in Galway continues to rise

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The disparity between fees payable in HSE-funded nursing homes versus private homes in Galway is continuing to rise.

In Galway, the Fair Deal scheme means the average fee payable on behalf of an individual nursing home resident in a HSE home is now €782 more than in private and voluntary homes.

Fair Deal provides financial support for those in long-term nursing home care, with the HSE paying part of the fees.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly says the current funding model is causing numerous problems: