Discussions progress for transfer of vacant Gort houses

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Discussions are progressing to facilitate the transfer of two vacant units in Gort from the HSE to the Brothers of Charity.

HSE Community Healthcare West have confirmed the charity will look to refurbish and utilise the properties for their residential support services.

The houses on the Ennis road have been left idle for a number of years, and locals have been calling for them to be put to use.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, councillor Gerry Finnerty promises to put pressure on relevant bodies to ensure the transfer happens promptly: