Discussions ongoing to see if Dominick Street can be included in city outdoor dining plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Discussions will continue today to see if Dominick Street can be included in pedestrianisation plans for outdoor dining in the city

It follows the controversial exclusion of Dominick Street Lower and Upper from the plans.

The exclusion was due to objections from emergency services, who raised concerns over access.

Following a meeting with blue light services, Galway City Council last evening announced the Small Crane and William Street West would be added to the scheme.

It’s understood that discussion will continue today to seek a potential solution for Dominick Street.

From Monday, with the return of outdoor dining, many popular areas of the city will be closed off to traffic in the evening time to allow for dedicated outdoor spaces.

Councillor Niall McNelis is confident a solution can be found for Dominick Street.

