Discussions ongoing to see if Dominick Street can be included in city outdoor dining plans

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Discussions are ongoing to see if Dominick Street will be included in plans for outdoor dining in the city.

From tomorrow, with the return of outdoor dining, many popular areas of the city will be closed off to traffic in the evening time to allow for dedicated outdoor spaces.

Dominick Street Lower and Upper was not included in the announcement this week that will see parts of Salthill, Wood Quay, Forester Street, Eyre Square, the Latin Quarter and Middle Street closed for outdoor dining purposes.

Negotiations are ongoing with business groups in the Dominick Street area, known as the West End Traders, with all parties working together to find a solution.

The exclusion of Dominick Street was due to objections from emergency services, who raised concerns over access.

