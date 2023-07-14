Discontent over spend of almost €200k on city council meetings over past 3 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is set to continue renting hotel function rooms for monthly meetings at considerable cost for the forseeable future.

During the pandemic, the chamber at City Hall was deemed not fit for purpose due to significantly under-spec’d ventilation systems.

Since then, almost €200 thousand has been spent on hotel function rooms – and the practice could continue for up to two more years.

But many councillors argue that with COVID now behind us, it’s past time to stop wasting money and return to the chamber.

The matter went to a vote this week – with the majority of councillors voting to defer taking any action pending a report on the situation.

Councillor John Connolly thinks it’s all a waste of time and public money.