Discontent over national inteference in Galway City Development Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s discontent among some councillors over perceived national interference in the Galway City Development Plan.

It’s as councillors are currently discussing proposed alterations to the draft plan, which covers the period from 2023 to 2029.

The development plan is essentially a framework to ensure the city is developed in a correct and sustainable manner between 2023 and 2029.

It covers areas including housing, transportation, economic activity, climate change, community development, recreation facilities, parks, open spaces, arts, culture, heritage, and tourism.

Not all councillors were happy last night to hear that the Office of the Planning Regulator has proposed a number of changes to the draft plan.

It was claimed that the emphasis is being taken away from the actual makers of the plan, and local decision-making is being under-mined by someone at a desk in Dublin.

Mention was also made of alleged massive inconsistencies in recent An Bord Pleanala decisions affecting Galway City.

The City CEO acknowledged that the role of the OPR is new territory for everyone, but aims to ensure consistent development across the country.

He added that all local authorities nationwide have received direction on some aspect of their own local development plans, and this situation isn’t unique to Galway City Council.