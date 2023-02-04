Disappointment voiced over the delay to repair Traffic Lights at University Hospital Galway

Disappointment has been voiced over the delay to repair the traffic lights at Galway University Hospital.

An announcement on the Galway City Council Social Media Pages has confirmed this and has advised motorists to expect delays and avoid the area if possible saying that transport and infrastructure staff are aiming to replace the lights by next Tuesday, the 7th.

Independent City Central Councillor Mike Cubbard, speaking this morning, told John Mulligan that while he did accept that lights can break down; he did not accept that it will take five days to repair them.