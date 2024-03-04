Disappointment that new Knocknacarra primary care centre won’t have GP surgery

Share story:

Disappointment has been expressed that the new primary care centre planned for Knocknacarra will not host a GP surgery.

It’s expected the facility in Galway West Business Park will be operational by the end of 2025 having just entered the planning process.

The centre will facilitate services including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and cardiology, while it will also facilitate x-rays.

Councillor John Connolly says it’s a shame there won’t be a GP service there due to high waiting