Disappointment over homophobic abuse aimed at Galway Pride flag raising event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chair of Galway Community Pride has expressed disappointment that yesterday’s flag raising was subjected to homophobic abuse directed at participants.

The pride flag was raised at Eyre Square in front of a large crowd to officially mark the launch of this year’s Galway Pride.

However, some homophobic comments were shouted at the gathering from the opposite side of Eyre Square.

Chair of Galway Community Pride is Rob Partridge – they feel Ireland is one of the most progressive places in the worlds when it comes to LGBT rights.

However, speaking to Galway Talks, they said despite the progress made, continued support for the community is very important.