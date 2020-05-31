Disappointment expressed over large crowds gathering at public amenities across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor is expressing disappointment at the large crowds that have been gathering at public amenities across Galway in recent days.

Councillor James Charity says the sheer scale of the locations where distancing guidelines are being breached makes it extremely difficult for the County Council or Gardai to take action.

He’s appealing to the public to take personal responsibility and be mindful of the fact we’re still in the middle of a pandemic – and that a second wave is still possible.

His comments follows anti-social behavior in Salthill last evening during an incident involving a large crowd of youths at Blackrock.

Additional Garda units had to be called in following difficulties in dispersing the crowd and two males were arrested.

Independent Councillor Charity says the scenes in Salthill were shocking and raise serious questions.

Meanwhile, City Councillor Eddie Hoare says it’s concerning that Gardai are being forced to deal with ‘riots between drunk teenagers’ during these difficult times.

