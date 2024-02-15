Galway Bay FM

15 February 2024

Disappointment as parts of Westside left out of Climate Action Plan

Newer residential parts of Westside are not included in projects under the City Council’s new Climate Action Plan.

The plan aims to cut the city’s carbon emissions by 90 percent by 2050, with one of the objectives to implement a retrofitting scheme for social housing.

Over 100 public submissions were received on the draft plan, and city councillors unanimously approved the plan at this week’s meeting

Westside will be placed at the centre of a ‘decarbonising zone’ pilot project, however some new residential developments such as Laurel Park were left out.

Councillor John Connolly says that the project would be even more ambitious if all of Westside was covered:

