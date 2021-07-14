Disappointment as Galway racing festival scaled back to 1,000 spectators

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The head of Galway Racecourse has expressed disappointment after a decision was taken to scale back spectator numbers for this year’s racing festival to one thousand.

Festival organisers had been awaiting a decision on spectator limits and had hoped to accommodate five thousand at the 2021 event.

The seven day annual summer festival gets underway at Ballybrit on Monday week with the first race going to post at 4.10pm.

Chief Executive Michael Moloney told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the group is disappointed for all the racing enthusiasts who had hoped to return to Ballybrit this year.

