27 May 2024

City Councillor calls for walkability audits for people with disabilities

City Councillor calls for walkability audits for people with disabilities

Councillor Alan Curran is calling on the City Council to carry out walkability audits for people with disabilities

City East Councillor Curran says people with disabilities are at high risk of poverty, social exclusion, unemployment and face barriers to transport and housing.

He’s also requesting accessible infrastructure for all public transport as part of the upcoming BusConnect improvements.

The Social Democrats councillor says walkability audits need to be urgently rolled out to identify obstacles that hinder movement.

