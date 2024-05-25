Galway Bay FM

25 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Director of the Arts Council of Ireland opens annual ATU Graduate Art Show

Share story:
Director of the Arts Council of Ireland opens annual ATU Graduate Art Show

The ATU School of Design and Creative Arts annual graduate art exhibition has been formally opened today by the Director of the Arts Council of Ireland, Maureen Kennelly.

The work of 70 students will be displayed and will include various art forms such as painting, print, photography, short films and documentaries, games and animation, graphic design and illustrations, product design and fashion.

The exhibition has free entry and will be open to the public until next Thursday

Share story:

Athenry Agricultural Show to take place this weekend

The Athenry Agricultural Show will take place tomorrow. It’ll offer a range of classes in categories including showjumping, equine showing, sheep, d...

Galway Community Circus to host Circus in the Park tomorrow

A free family-friendly day of circus activities will be held tomorrow at Father Burke Park in Galway City. The event, called Circus in the Park, is Galway...

Baby and woman in her thirties taken to UHG following single vehicle collision near Loughrea

A baby and a woman in her 30s have been taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated non-life threatening injuries following a single vehicle collisi...

New Mr Price store to open in Doughiska

The Irish-owned retailer Mr Price is set to open a new store in Doughiska. The signage was put up today on the building which formerly housed Iceland. The...