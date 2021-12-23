Director of Public Healthcare West urges people to maintain basic precautions over Christmas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE Director of Public Healthcare in the West is stressing the importance of maintaining basic precautions over the Christmas period.

Dr. Breda Smyth is making the appeal as there’s been a considerable rise in the incidence rate in Galway over recent days.

The 14-day rate for the county is over 1,100 cases per 100 thousand people, well above rates for Mayo and Roscommon.

Dr. Smyth says firstly, it’s vital that people who have symptoms of COVID-19 do the right thing and follow the correct procedures to ensure the infection is not spread.

She’s also encouraging everyone to avail of booster vaccines, as walk-in clinics continue at Galway Racecourse today until 6pm, and tomorrow Christmas Eve between 8.30am and 12pm.

But speaking to Galway Talks, Dr. Smyth says it’s equally important that everyone continues to practice basic precautions over the Christmas period.