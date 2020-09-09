Director of Public Health urges Galway public to double down on efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19 following upward trend in cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway public is being urged to double down on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the coming two to three weeks.

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health for Galway, Mayo and Roscommon says the region is starting an upward trajectory which is a cause for concern.

Latest figures show 42 cases have been recorded in the three counties over the past two weeks, while 26 have been recorded in the last week – with 19 of these detected in county Galway.

In the past four days alone in Galway 28 new cases have been confirmed, and they include a cluster or clusters between Oranmore and Renmore.

This total represents a major spike in Galway’s cases, after months of stability where there was an average of 3 to 4 cases per week

The county’s total number of confirmed cases to date now stands at 540 while Mayo has 593 cases and Roscommon has 365 cases.

The rise in Galway comes as the Department of Public Health has alerted Galway GPs and schools to clusters in the area from Oranmore to Renmore.

Dr. Smyth told Galway Talks the disease is unpredictable, dangerous and transmissable.

She has urged the Galway public to place a renewed focus on hand washing, the wearing of masks and the minimising of social contacts as per guidelines – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…