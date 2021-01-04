Director of Public Health in West issues fresh public appeal on Covid-19

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE Director of Public Health in the West has issued a public appeal on Covid-19 as Galway experiences a rapid rise in cases.

Dr. Breda Smyth is urging the public to stay at home unless absolutely necessary and double down on their efforts to follow public health advice.

She says the rapid rise in infections is having a very serious impact on the numbers being hospitalised and those receiving care in ICUs.

Dr Smyth says the HSE is extremely concerned at the doubling in the number of patients in hospital since last week.

She warns community transmission is extremely high and we must act as if every person we meet is an infection risk.

Dr Smyth says with the vaccination now being rolled out, now is the time for us to make every effort to stay safe.