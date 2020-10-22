Director of Nursing at COVID hit Ahascragh nursing home says residents are terrified

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Director of Nursing at a home at the centre of a covid 19 outbreak in Co. Galway says they feel abandoned.

25 of 27 residents at the Nightingale Nursing home in Ahascragh tested positive for the virus and one person has died.

The HSE says it’s providing support to the nursing home.

But Patricia MacGabhann says they haven’t enough staff and residents are terrified.

The grave situation in Ahascragh has been raised in the Dáil.

Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says the HSE needs to provide urgent assistance to this nursing home.

He told the chamber of the distress and fear at the care facility while fellow Independent Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says it’s an unacceptable situation.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor says they have stable staffing in place for the next 3 days.

She says it’s been difficult to find workers and says the health authority is monitoring the situation.