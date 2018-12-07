Director at Galway based EA games takes legal action over dismissal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A senior director based at the Galway branch of video game firm Electronic Arts has taken legal action after he was dismissed from the company.

According to The Irish Examiner Phillipe Grenet was fired following a video conference call with a colleague in which he allegedly breached harassment and equality policy.

Phillipe Grenet is a Senior Director of Global Delivery Service for EA Ireland, based in Galway – where he moved to from France earlier this year.

However, he was dismissed from his position after he allegedly breached EA’s policies on harassment and equality on November 9th last.

The incident arose from comments he made during a video-based discussion he had with a colleague based in Austin, Texas.

Mr Grenet admits he did use certain phrasing but it’s argued the comments at the source of his dismissal are being ‘twisted out of context’.

The phrase referred to the measuring of penis size – which Mr. Grenet says was intended to mean that he did not want to challenge his colleague on a particular issue.

It’s further claimed that the complainant is acting out of malice after he secured a position she had expressed interest in.

Mr Grenet also believes the decision by EA to dismiss him was done in the absence of any proper investigative procedure.

According to the Irish Examiner, an injunction has been secured at the High Court restraining EA from dismissing Mr. Grenet or appointing a replacement.