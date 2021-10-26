Diocese of Galway prayer service to call for action on climate change and biodiversity crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Diocese of Galway is to host a prayer service and information event this week to call for action in the face of climate change and the biodiversity crisis.

It’s being held on Thursday at 7:30pm in Galway Cathedral to coincide with the start of COP26, the 2021 United Nations climate change conference.

The diocesan Laudato Si’ launch event is being led by Bishop Brendan Kelly with a special address by Jane Mellett of Trocaire.

Jane Mellett told Galway Bay fm news aims to provide space to reflect on what’s happening to our common home -she says we need to listen to the cry of the Earth and take action: