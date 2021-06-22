Digital hub set to be established on Inis Meáin

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A digital hub is to be established on Inis Meáin.

The Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta has approved a capital investment of up to €62,000 to develop the hub as part of the growth of the gteic network.

Under the plan, the hub is to be set up in the new Community and Enterprise Centre that is currently under development on the Aran island.

It will involve an open space of over 20 square metres in a hub with five hotdesks as part of the initial phase.

The initiative is all in a bid to serve the community and businesses and to provide remote working opportunities on the Island.

There are 16 gteic hubs open throughout the Gaeltacht at the moment, with four in county Galway located in Furbo, Spiddal, Carraroe and Carna.

It is hoped that the gteic hub at Tír an Fhia and at Inis Mór will open in the weeks ahead.